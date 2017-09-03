App Weekly: Musixmatch, QuickLyric, SoundCloud and other must have Apps for Music Lovers

This week, we have a collection of apps and games for those of you who love experiencing great music.

We have curated the best lyric apps, music players and games for you. Put on a pair of earphones and lose yourself for a while.

Musixmatch

This app has the best UX of a lyrics app. The words are displayed on a translucent screen over your other apps and they come bundled in a neat little icon. The problem with this app is that sometimes it doesn’t recognize the lyrics playing and there is not much you can do when that happens. The inbuilt player is worth mentioning and accurately tags your music and attaches album art which is important (especially if you downloaded the songs from a random website called royaljattboy.com).

Genius

Genius is a unique website and app because of its approach to lyrics. It shows you the interpretations to lyrics written by other users and curated by the people at Genius as well. These interpretations will help you delve into the meaning of your favourite song and understand the complex metaphors in 50 Cent’s Candy Shop. For songwriters, understanding what artists actually meant while writing their songs will help them understand the craft better. And for regular listeners, you’ll finally know why the music that moves you does so.

QuickLyric

QuickLyric is the slickest lyric app around. It is much more accurate than Musixmatch and has a well-designed widget as well. You can sync the lyrics to help you mumble the words in tune with the song. You can save lyrics for songs you listen to on repeat, like Bohemian Rhapsody. In fact, you can download lyrics for your entire library with one tap.

Starmaker

Starmaker is a karaoke app that has evolved from having a limited category of songs to now including almost any song you can think of. It has songs in Hindi and a few in regional languages as well. Because users can upload their own tracks for others to sing, you can sing whatever you want with no paywall at all. The app has become more social, allowing you to post your creations and start collaborations with other singers. Regular competitions on the platform might even get your talent discovered! The app also scores your performance by comparing it to the notes you should have hit. This will help you turn your bathroom singing skills into Indian Idol worthy talent (effects vary for users).

Soundcloud

Soundcloud is an app for creators and listeners of cool indie music. While the app has podcasts and mainstream artists as well, the best thing about it is the process of listening to new music and discovering great artists. Bootleg versions of your favourite albums are available for streaming as well. This is the perfect platform to upload that recording of Summer of 69 you made with your school band.

Black Player

Black Player is thoroughly customizable. You can change everything according to your preferences; the font, background, transition effects, transparency and even the ‘Now Playing’ screen. The app allows for extensive tagging of your library so you can finally organize the huge collection of songs you have amassed on your phone. The app has a floating widget not unlike the small Windows Media Player widget through which you can pause, play and skip. Artists’ biographies can be viewed within the app and it also has a visualizer for when you want to see your music represented by a dancing, flashing line.

Pi Music Player

While the number may be irrational, the player named after it is quite sensible. Pi Music Player is for people who don’t want the frills of a fancier music app but just want to dive into their Eminem album. The Pi Power Share feature enables you to send music to anyone on any platform using just a 6 digit key. In fact, it is not even necessary for the recipient to have the Pi app as they can receive music directly from a link. It also has a ringtone maker which you can use to snip your favorite track to ringtone length.

Musiverse

Musiverse is an amazing game which turns any song from your collection into a level. Based on Audiosurf, this game converts the beats of the song into a track for a spaceship that floats above it. There are blocks to collect and some to avoid and the majority of the game will have you weaving through these while swaying to the music. You will enjoy your favourite songs so much more if you play through them using the app. The menu is a bit clunky but the mechanics of the game are solid. This game makes for an easy, relaxing ride where you have the aux cable. Which song will you play next?

Beat Racer

Beat Racer is another play on the concept of racing to music but here you don’t have quite as much control over the track chosen. How well you play depends on your ability to take cues about the oncoming obstacles from the song itself and then steer your car accordingly. Some levels are tough and you will have to play several rounds of the same song to get to the end (which might get a little annoying but in a way that makes you want to complete the level and move on to the next already). The graphics of this game are stellar and on the whole, the game makes for an extremely satisfying auditory and visual experience.