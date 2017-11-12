App Weekly: Here are the coolest Android apps of the week

Here are the most enjoyable games on the Google Play Store this week. Explore this list to fight enemies with your words, create your empire or defend your secret den. These games will keep boredom at bay and keep you thoroughly entertained.

Haunted Tales

Haunted Tales is a fast paced action game about dashing through halls that you are not exactly meant to survive. In Haunted Tales, you come across a series of rooms with monsters, booby traps and other potentially fatal traps. You have a few seconds to decide which direction you want to make a scramble for. Too late, and you will either be eaten by the monsters, impaled on barbed wire or electrocuted. The reason why Haunted Tales will draw you in is its fantastic art and quick, no fuss gameplay. The game will test how fast you can think on your feet. Want to make the Halloween feeling last longer? Install Haunted Tales now.

Antiyoy

Antiyoy is a turn based strategy game with the simplest graphics you can imagine. The game is a stripped down version of the revered Civilization series but manages to be at least as enjoyable. The short tutorial will take you through the rules of the game and you’re all set to create the greatest empire since the lousy Roman one. Antiyoy is incredibly fun to play and it will strain your strategic thinking abilities. Dust off your old copy of The Art of War, you’re going to need it.

Cattch

Cattch is a lot like Rayman Adventures, which is to say it is fantastic. If you are looking for a casual runner with gorgeous design, Cattch might be the answer. Cattch is about a cat (we are only 50% sure it is a cat due to the colourful scarf it hides half his face behind). Cattch features breathtaking environments which use more colours than you knew existed. The aim in the game is to free several soot-gremlin type creatures which are conveniently imprisoned in cells across the level. The controls are easy to grasp and the extent of the protagonist’s abilities will delight you.

Createrria

In Createrria, the focus is as much on creating the game as there is on playing it. The game has a really easy to use level maker. You can set up your level and test it in a matter of minutes. You can create levels or play levels made by other players. There are also competitions for level design you can take part in. Be wary of levels designed by other players, though. Some are very difficult to beat not because of complexity but simply because of bad design. If you are looking to learn how to create a solid platformer experience, Createrria is a good place to start tinkering.

Magic Moving Mansion Mania

Remember the moving staircases in Hogwarts? This game is kind of like, where you play the world’s worst interior decorator. A little girl is walking along the corridors of her house and you must shift the rooms around to bring her to her destination. You have to switch the rooms in her house so that she doesn’t fall off the platforms which lead to nowhere. Magic Mansion gets mostly everything right, except the music which is supposed to be whimsical but might get repetitive if you play long enough. That should hardly keep you from enjoying this game though. Put on your favourite tunes and help the little girl out of this badly designed house where every step brings her closer to death.

Space Expedition

The story in Space Expedition is based in the year 2054 on Planet Spectrum. A lone explorer, you traverse the decrepit ruins of a research facility to figure out how everyone stationed there died. The story builds through your notes on what you observe in the facility. The game is fashioned like an old-school platformer and may bring back some memories for you. The game art is minimalist but charming. It manages to convey a sense of desolation and beauty at the same time. Watch out for the mutants, though.

Kingsman - The Secret Service

Kingsman - The Secret Service is one of those rare movie- franchise based games which are actually worthy of being called games. They didn’t flake and give us a match-3 like many other similar games. In Kingsman - The Secret Service, you play as Eggsy, Merlin or Harry in order to beat the enemies that abound in your secret base. You can play against other online players and test their defences. The controls in this game are pretty intricate and it may take you some time in familiarizing yourself. These do allow for a greater range of activities and attacks which makes the learning curve worth it. The graphics are adorable and even the gore doesn’t have the gratuitous look it did in the movie. Follow along Eggsy’s adventures as he jumps inhuman distances and uses a variety of weapons to clobber the enemies. The game also has a feature where you can dodge enemy bullets just before they are about to hit you by jumping out of the line of sight. The game is unreleased as of writing but is sufficiently polished for you to check it out now.

Syllablade

The pen is mightier than the sword but in Syllablade you use your words to power your sword. Syllablade is based in the medieval times when swordfights with the undead were terribly common. Don’t worry if you haven’t brushed up your sworfighting techniques in a few hundred years. For this game, you will only need your spelling skills. To beat the creatures you encounter in the game, you need to make as many words as you can from the grid of letters presented to you. Spell more to strike more!