App Weekly: Food Conga, Amateur Surgeon 4, ElseVR and other cool apps you should check out this week

This week, there is a bunch of weird and wonderful apps for you to check out. Read on to get our recommendations for games and other apps you should try out today.

Food Conga

This game is based in a land where food simply saunters off into the unknown and your job as a chef is to venture into the forest and capture it. Food Conga is filled with wilfully disobedient fries, shakes and burgers. The game is a lot like Crossy Roads and bears a strong resemblance to the art used in the latter. This here is a fun (and sometimes frustrating) little arcade game for when you are waiting in the queue at your favourite fast food place.

Hazy Race

Hazy Race is a well-made arcade game about a bunny that wants to hop off into the void. It faces a never-ending series of platforms which fade off into the distance. The perspective in this game is unique. The game is snappy and makes you want to keep returning to beat your high-score. The level design changes slightly after every few minutes and the minimalist design is always pleasing to the eye.

Last Day on Earth

In Last Day on Earth, you start as a mostly unclothed man in the middle of the woods. What makes your situation even more precarious is that the woods are crawling with zombies. Starting off with no pants, you have to collect resources and craft to the point where you have your own house! The game is an MMORPG where you can choose to co-operate with other players or decide to fend off the zombies on your own. The game looks amazing in every screen and the level of detail will make you spend hours immersed in the bleak landscape of Last Day on Earth.

Splash : Ocean Sanctuary

Create your own little piece of the sea in this adorable game about underwater creatures. You play as a turtle dedicated to restore the reef to its former glory. For this to happen, you need to craft eggs, feed the fish and collect nutrients from the plants around you. All the fish depicted in the game are based on real species and there is an extensive ‘Aquapedia’ which documents the entire collection. Splash is perfect when you need a break from shooting zombies.

2048 Kitty Cat Island

Kitty Cat Island is a twist on the classic 2048 game and might have been based on Tashirojima, a Japanese island populated mostly by cats. The basic puzzle remains the same, but with cute kittens who depend on your puzzle-solving abilities. The more you solve, the more resources are unlocked for the cats who are living on their own private island. You will get to see their little town grow all because of your 2048 skills!

Amateur Surgeon 4

Amateur Surgeon is a great (if a little unrealistic) game about surgery. You play as Dr Ignacious Bleed and work with an overbearing machine who fetches your patients across timelines for you. All of the tools used are improvised. For example, you cut up people with a pizza cutter and cauterize the wounds with a stapler. Each surgery is composed of a number of mini-games and whether your patient lives or dies depends on your ability to complete them successfully. The game has wacky art and a great storyline. A bonus is that the game includes Rick and Morty characters that you can have assisting you in the surgeries.

Orphic

Orphic is a collection of ‘weird and wonderful words’. They are presented to you in a stream of flashcards with the meanings and pronunciations. The app is still in its development, but the curation of words included is good enough to warrant trying this app in its current state. The design is simple and the absence of a gamification element means that you focus on just absorbing the words and their meanings.

ElseVR

ElseVR is a hub of content with articles and VR experiences related to them. The stories covered are on a range of social issues including casteism and global warming. The aim of the makers of the app is to make you feel closer to the subject of the piece by placing you directly in front of them using VR. Having a Google Cardboard would be a prerequisite to using this app on your phone. In case you don’t already have one, you could consider crafting one from scratch.

Skippy

Skippy converts all of those really long TED talks into a series of slides which convey the meaning and skip all the unnecessary bits. Although this app is dedicated to summarising content on YouTube, it has content from only a few selected channels. The advantage of this is that these channels, like Vox or Kurzgesagt, are great ones and you won’t run into random content on this app which isn’t as productive. The summaries are great for people who like to read more than watching videos. It also helps you zero in on the details given in a single frame without worrying that you will miss something. As of writing, the app has four sections: social studies, tech and science, art and culture, and inspiration.

Desygner

Desygner is a nifty app to create a gorgeous design on the go. It is really easy to use for anyone and you don’t need to have had prior design experience to turn out polished posts for social media, posters, book covers and more. You can use the app on your phone or on the web and the progress on your projects is saved on the cloud so you can pick up where you left off. Creating in Desygner is as simple as picking the right template, adding an image or a text box, and then exporting it in the format you want. The web tool is also brilliant and earns its place next to Piktochart and Canva.