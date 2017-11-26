App Weekly: Customize your Android device with Fleksy, Nova Launcher, TrueCaller and more

This week, we have a collection of apps which will help you customize your phone to your needs and make the most of it.

We have the best wallpaper apps for you, some of which will make you forget that you even need to change your wallpaper because they take up the job so effortlessly. We also have our top picks for a keyboard and a launcher. If your phone looks a little boring, these apps can transform it!

1. Fleksy

Fleksy is a keyboard app with ease of use and speed as its essence. The app makes use of a few special gestures to make your typing faster. It also has quick access to GIFs so you can find the right facepalm to bring home your disappointment when texting. The app also has a number of themes and customizations like an invisible mode. The chameleon theme changes colours to match the app you are currently using and the invisible mode gives you more screen space. However, this is only recommended if you are very confident about typing, else you may end up with some embarrassing typos.

Rejecting your device’s autocorrect suggestions when it tries to stop you from using swear words (of course you wanted to text, ‘Duck yourself’) can be accomplished with a single swipe.

2. Walli

Walli curates beautiful wallpapers from artists around the globe. Here, you can download and support artists and find some really unique pieces of art. The categories include wallpapers based on movies and tv shows, abstract ones and video games. You can download the wallpapers for sharing or for art inspiration or set them as the default for your screen within the app itself. While you could always scour the net for pictures you like and then search for their HD versions which you may have to crop to fit your phone, it might be a better idea to let Walli do that for you.

3. TrueCaller

TrueCaller is your saviour from spam calls (or alternatively an active participant in them, depending on who you believe). TrueCaller shows you who is calling in case they have registered on the app as well. It also gives you the ability to tag other people and improve the database of contacts. If you do not like talking to people in general and especially not on the phone, TrueCaller can help you avoid all spam calls and pick up only when you really want.

4. Watercolor Wallpapers

Watercolor Wallpapers is for a more niche clientele than Walli. If you love the soft washes of watercolours and the art involved in creating them, this app has a bunch of high quality watercolours that will look great as your wallpapers. The artist in you may even be prompted to pick up the paintbrush you abandoned a long time ago. Surround yourself with enough art inspiration and soon you may create it as well!

5. Wallpapers - Google

Google’s wallpaper app allows you to choose images from Google Images, Google+ or your own library and easily modify them to fit your phone. There is also a daily refresh feature in the app so no matter where you are, you get stunning vistas from around the world delivered to your phone. The categories here are more about photographs than posters like in Walli. Though the app could use a little work, the images are gorgeous enough to make you wish you were in the scenic place the picture was taken in.

6. Nova Launcher

Nova Launcher is an amazing organiser which will declutter your home screen and hide away your apps in a convenient drawer. The app does not have automatic folder creation like a few others but instead shows you the entire catalogue at the touch of a button. The app also allows you to customize it in any way you wish, right from the accents to the way the drawer slides up on screen. Because it does not mess with your folder too much and doesn’t show you any ads, it is one of the best launchers on the app store. The premium version frequently goes on sale and can even be purchased for Rs. 10.

7. Tapet

Tapet creates wallpapers procedurally, using a templates and a bunch of palettes. You can make your own wallpaper with a few clicks and see what suits you. You can also teach the app what you like by voting up or down on the images .The only downside is that you will be restricted to only abstract patterns. The best feature of the app is that you can set it to refresh periodically. This way, you will never get bored of the wallpapers that keep appearing on your phone, as if by magic.

8. Rounded corner

Pretty much like its name states, this app gives your phone screen rounded corners for a slicker look. The app gives you a range of options for framing your phone and some of these have little flowers and vines or gold edges. You can play around with the size of the edges and the opacity to find something that suits you. Rounded Corner just needs a few permissions and you are ready to go with your fancy phone with a fancy rounded screen (you fancy person, you).

9. Energy Bar

In case you were not spending enough time staring in panic at your rapidly diminishing battery life, you can use Energy Bar to have your battery status displayed as a thin bar at the top of the screen. The bar appears as an overlay over whichever app you are using and changes colour along with the state of your battery. Energy Bar is a small but useful addition to your phone and may lead you to your charger before your phone dies in the middle of an important meme-sharing session.