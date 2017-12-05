Anil Baijal asks Public Works Department to launch a mobile app for residents to report potholes

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to launch a mobile application for residents to report potholes and give feedback on the repair work.

The L-G also made the PWD the nodal agency to coordinate for the repair work with various road-owning agencies — the Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council, MCDs, National Highways Authority of India and Delhi Cantonment Board.

The decisions were taken at a meeting, chaired by the L- G, to review repairing of potholes on the PWD roads, construction of the Barapullah Flyover, widening of the road near Savitri Flyover and greening of central verges.

According to a statement issued by his office, the L-G advised there should be a mobile application through which residents could upload photographs of potholes for the agency concerned to repair.

"The app would facilitate identification of the location using GPS besides informing the complainant about the details of the road-owning agency concerned," the statement read.

Baijal said there was immediate need to repair potholes for road safety and pollution mitigation through dust control. The L-G directed the DDA and the PWD to conduct a joint site inspection to resolve issues related to the extension of Barapullah Phase III so the work can be completed at the earliest.

He asked local bodies, PWD, DDA and other agencies to simultaneously carry out the work of uniform signage, painting of zebra crossing and iron grilling in a time bound-manner.