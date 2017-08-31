Andy Rubin apologises for Essential phone's customer data leak, promises LifeLock on data to affected customers

Founder of Essential phones, Andy Rubin, in his blogpost, apologised for errors made in the phone's customer care function. This error caused personal information of around 70 customers to be shared with an email group of other customers.

The fault was stated in a Reddit thread which said that customers who had pre-booked the new Essential phone were asked to share their photo ID for shipping purposes. A photo ID comprising information such as a photograph, address and signature was shared with a group of customers to whom the email was sent. While the Redditors complained of a possible phishing scam, Andy Rubin apologised for the misconfigured account and said that the account had been disabled.

Rubin has also offered a year of LifeLock, an identity theft protection service, to the customers who have been affected by the ignorance. He has focused on building an infrastructure for customer care.

While Rubin called the episode a ‘humbling’ and ‘humiliating’ experience, he did not mention the ways in which Essential is going to take care of shipping.

We’re aware of & looking into a recent e-mail received by some customers. We’ve taken steps to mitigate & will update with more info soon. — Essential (@essential) August 30, 2017

The Essential PH-I is priced at $649 and will be available in Black Moon, Stellar Grey, Pure White and Ocean Depths. Said to be made of Titanium, the smartphone company claims of that it will not get scratched, dented or bent.

The smartphone sports a 13 MP Dual RGB camera sensors along with a 13 MP monochrome camera sensor. The smartphone will fuse the information from the three sensors on the back using the ‘image fusion technology. All the three camera sensors on the back will come with f/1.85 aperture. The camera sports a hybrid autofocus system that uses contrast detection, phase detection and IR laser assistance to get a focused image. It can shoot 4K video at 30fps, 1080p video at 60fps, and 720p video at 120fps.