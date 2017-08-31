Android Oreo 8.0 OTA rollout begins for Google's select Pixel and Nexus smartphones

The Android Oreo 8.0 which was released on 22 August, has been rolling out in Google's Pixel and Nexus smartphones.

As per an announcement by Verizon Wireless, the expected over the air rollout has begun on both Google Pixel as well Nexus. According to GSMArena, the Pixel and Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus series like, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and Nexus Player, have received the update.

Android Oreo 8.0, was released on 21 August simultaneously with the solar eclipse. For those who do not want to wait for an update notification, can install the OTA zip file on which factory images are available for download.

Moreover, those who are listed with Android Beta Program will receive an update for this.

As per previous reports, for the Android 8.0 update to roll out in other phones will take some time. It will also introduce Google Play Protect which will be a part of the security feature. Other than that, there might be improvements made to battery life. It also brings the picture-in-picture mode where the user can work on their phones as well as watch videos simultaneously. Another interesting feature is the dot notifications.

Android Oreo 8.0 is the successor to Android Nougat 7 which was released last year. Android Oreo has been confirmed to land on the OnePlus 5, as well as the OnePlus 3 and 3T later this year. HMD Global has confirmed Android Oreo updates for the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 smartphones. A number of Xiaomi Redmi and Mi devices will also get the update, although Nougat is still in the process of being rolled out. However, the exact time frame for the Android Oreo roll out on non-Pixel and non-Nexus devices isn't known for sure.