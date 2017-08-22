Android O has been named Oreo; update starts rolling out for Pixel and Nexus devices

The Android 8.0 name is finally out and it is pretty much what we had expected it to be all along. Android 8.0 or Android O, the latest operating system has been named Android Oreo, after the popular cream biscuit. The unveiling of the new name happened in New York City, at the same time as the total solar eclipse which took place in the US.

After Android 4.4 KitKat, this is another instance of Google going with a popular brand name for its latest Android operating system. Android OSes have been traditionally named after sweets.

Android 8.0 Oreo will be shipping out first to Google Pixel and Nexus devices. The exact list of devices includes: Pixel XL, Pixel, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Nexus Player and you can find the flashable system images here. OTAs will soon begin rolling out for the devices mentioned. Any device which is registered for the Android Beta Program will also be upgraded to these builds.

Some of the improvements in Android Oreo include a revamped notification panel which has new layout, colours and features including snoozing them. Notification dots will be a feature to let you see what's new on any particular app and clear away the notifications that are not relevant. Battery life will see some improvements. Startup times are expected to speed up. Security improvements in the form of the Google Play Protect program will be part of the package as well.

According to Google, Android Oreo also helps minimise background activity on apps that you use the least.

Autofill will remember your login and passwords for your most-used apps. Picture-in-picture mode has finally been added natively as well.

Android Instant Apps which can be powered from the browser itself, without the need to install them are also part of Android Oreo.

For those not using Google Nexus or Pixel devices, it will be some time before the Android Oreo update starts rolling out.