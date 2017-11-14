Android distributions chart for November 2017 is out; Oreo on 0.3 percent devices as Nougat reaches 20.6 percent

Android Developers blog has released the latest distribution chart for November 2017. This chart is an indication of what version of Android is running on how many devices in the market in terms of percentage.

According to the latest chart, Android Oreo, the latest operating system that Google released back in August, is running only on 0.3 percent devices.

The 0.3 percent mark for Android Oreo is an improvement over the 0.2 percent market that the OS version held last month as reported by GSMArena. The interesting part is that this 0.3 percent gives us a perspective about how lax the rollout for latest updates for Android-powered smartphones is across the market.

Google has been trying to fix this issue for years but with no success. This percentage also gives us an idea of how many Google Pixel and Nexus devices are there is the market at the time of writing.

Android Marshmallow 6.0 still holds the most number of installs with 30.9 percent while Nougat is steadily climbing with 20.6 percent from the 17.8 percent a month ago. Lollipop maintains its second spot with 27.2 percentage while KitKat still accounts for about 13.8 percent of the market. Other versions of Android such as Jelly Bean, Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread account for 7.2 percent market share in 2017.