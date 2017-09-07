Android 8.1 could be the name of next iteration of the OS, Google app teardown reveals

Android 8.0 Oreo which was launched on 21 August and already the next iteration of the OS has been revealed as Android 8.1.

This information comes via a teardown of the Google app v7.11 beta which was done by Android Police. However, it is important to note that this information has been presented on the basis of assumptions and guesswork and it may entirely be plausible that the guesses made are entirely wrong.

Apps are usually configured based on the SDK and according to Android Police the teardown has revealed that at least some of the developers from Google are using the Android 8.1 SDK for building apps. The same thing had happened last year as well when the next version of Android 7.0 Nougat was followed up by Android 7.1.

Since Android 7.1 had debuted with the Google Pixel smartphone it can be reasonably assumed that the second-generation Pixel devices launching in October may debut with the Android 8.1.

Android 8.0 Oreo revealed a number of new features like icon shapes, dots for notifications, more security options, an autofill fill service, smart text selection, and a picture-in-picture mode.

Developers have had access to a preview version of the operating system since mid-March, with updated versions releasing in May, June and July. Some of the features were limited to the Pixel phones during the releases of the developer previews.