Amid Donald Trump's visit, Qualcomm signs three MOUs with Chinese handset makers worth $12 billion

News-analysis Reuters Nov, 09 2017 10:46:14 IST

Qualcomm Inc has signed $12 billion worth of potential deals with three Chinese mobile handset makers on the sidelines of a state visit to Beijing by US President Donald Trump who has been looking to stir up US-China trade.

Qualcomm. Reuters.

Qualcomm signed three non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOUs) to sell components over three years to phonemakers Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo, the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday.

Qualcomm, which earns more than half of its revenues in China, became the takeover target of rival chipmaker Broadcom Ltd earlier this week. It is also facing a lengthy legal battle with Apple Inc over patent fees it charges.


