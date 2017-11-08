AMD announces a new lineup of its Ryzen PRO processors for enterprise workloads

AMD showcased its new lineup of Ryzen PRO desktop processors for enterprise workloads at an event in New Delhi on 8 November. According to AMD, its new 'commercially-focused' desktop solutions are currently available from PC suppliers such as Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

AMD claims that Ryzen PRO is the first-ever 8-core, 16-thread CPU for commercial grade PCs. The presence of the 'Zen' core in every AMD Ryzen PRO processor provides up to 52 percent improvement in computation power over the previous generation of Ryzen PRO processors. The company also claims that Ryzen 7 PRO 1700 offers up to "62 percent more multi-threaded performance than select competing solutions".

Ryzen PRO processor family supports security standards like fTPM (firmware Trust Platform Module), AES along with Windows 10 Enterprise Security features. The Ryzen PRO processors also employ open-standard DASH manageability to avoid businesses from getting locked into proprietary solutions.

Matthew Zielinski, Corporate Vice President, World Wide MNC Sales at AMD issued a statement stating, “There is a growing demand for high performance, secure commercial PC’s from government and private sector enterprises in India as they undertake their digital transformation journeys. We are best positioned to meet this requirement with the Ryzen PRO powered systems. The processor has built-in security to protect organization data and unmatched performance to handle intensive workloads in data-rich set-ups. It’s also system ready as businesses move to Windows 10 in the coming months".