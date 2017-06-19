Amazon starts Smartphone sale, massive discount on iPhone 7, 6, SE, Lenovo Z2 and more

Amazon has announced on 19 June, 2017 that they will start a new three-day sale on smartphones alongside discounts on other products like headphones and laptops. The sale is response to the passing of the GST bill which will take effect from 1st July. This has prompted the sellers to organize sales and lower the prices of the smartphones so that they can clear their stock earlier.

In the Amazon sale there are massive discounts on Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, Oneplus 3, Moto G4, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Samsung Galaxy series and other smartphones.

The iPhone 7 32 GB is being offered at Rs 42,999 which is a 28 percent discount of the original price. The iPhone 7 plus 128 GB is being offered at Rs 65,499 which is a 20 percent discount of the original price. Also the iPhone 7 256 GB can be bought at a price of Rs 64,850 where a discount of 18 percent can be availed.

The iPhone 6 32 GB can be availed at a discount of 18 percent at Rs 24,999. The iPhone 5s 16 GB is being sold at Rs 16,433 which is at a discount of 34 percent. The iPhone SE has a price tag of Rs 23,388 which is about 14 percent less than the original price. It should be noted that Amazon is not the authorized seller for iPhones. Apple has given the license to Flipkart and while buying from Amazon one should ensure that the phone that you buy is at least ‘Amazon fulfilled’.

However, the OnePlus 3T is an Amazon exclusive phone and is being sold at Rs. 29,999 alongside an exchange offer for the 64 GB variant. Vodafone has also offered data up to 45 GB for a period of 5-months on the purchase of the OnePlus 3T. The OnePlus 3 is being offered at Rs 26,999 having slashed the price by Rs 1000.

Similar offers on other smartphones include Samsung galaxy C7which is offered at Rs 25,990 at a discount of 13 percent. Moto G4 Plus 16GB) is listed at Rs 10,499 which is offered at a discount of 22 percent. The Lenovo Z2 Black 64 GB is being offered at Rs 10,000 where a discount of 45 percent is being offered.