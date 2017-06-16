Amazon reportedly interested in acquiring Slack, both entities yet to comment

Amazon is rumored to be interested in a purchase of the rapidly-growing corporate chat platform, Slack. A deal which could give Slack a valuation of $9 billion, which would make it the largest acquisition by the Seattle-based e-commerce and tech giant.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the tech giant is keen on acquiring Slack. The startup has enjoyed massive growth since its debut in 2013. Popular predominantly in the corporate space, it now has about 5 million daily users, including more than 1 million paid users. In January, Slack debuted an enterprise version of its chat software that allows thousands of employees to collaborate across teams and departments at corporations like International Business Machines Corp.

Acquiring San Francisco-based Slack would give Jeff Bezos' Amazon a major boost in enterprise services in competing with rivals such as Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. 'An agreement isn’t assured and discussions may not go further' said Bloomberg sources, who requested to stay anonymous. Both companies also decided to stay mum on the matter.

Amazon reported first-quarter sales and earnings for 2017 better than what analysts estimated, as its e-commerce and cloud-computing businesses continued to expand market share.