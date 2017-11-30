Amazon kickstarts iPhone fest; 32 GB Apple iPhone SE to be available for Rs 19,999

Christmas might have just arrived early, as Amazon India today announced the start of its 'iPhone fest' with discounts being offered across older as well as newer iPhones. The fest begins at 2 pm on 30 November and will go on until 9 December.

As per a statement by Amazon, customers can avail discounts on all iPhone variants beginning with the iPhone SE up to the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. To spice things further, lucky customers can also pick up the flagship iPhone X which goes on sale at 2 PM today. Stocks, however, will we limited and Amazon has already warned users ahead about it.

In addition, customers can get discounts of up to Rs.9500 on exchange of old iPhones, No Cost EMI up to 6 months on HDFC credit card along with Rs.2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions.

To bring the discounts into perspective, the 32 GB Space Grey variant of the Apple iPhone 6 will be available for Rs. 25,990, down by Rs 3,510. The iPhone SE on the other hand which sells for Rs. 26,000 is being sold for Rs. 19,000. The iPhone 7 also sees a discount worth Rs. 7,000 for the 32 GB Jet Black variant, selling at Rs 41,999. The 128 GB and 256 GB variants of the iPhone 7 have been priced at Rs. 51,999 and Rs. 53,999.

The newly launched iPhone 8 and the 8 Plus which retail for Rs 64,000 and Rs. 73,000 for the base 64 GB variant, are now selling for Rs. 59,350 and Rs. 69,685 respectively.