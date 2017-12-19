Amazon India brings discount of Rs 2,000 on 10.or E and 10.or G smartphones

As a part of its year end sales, Amazon India has put the Tenor or 10.or E and 10.or G up for grabs at a discounted price. The discount offered is of Rs 2,000. The sale would take place on 21 December.

This offer was announced by Amazon India as a part of the '10.0r Celebrations' for its customers. According to the e-commerce website, both the smartphones had received half a million pre-registrations, ahead of its launch.

The 10.or E smartphone was launched in September in 2017 and 10.or G smartphone was launched in October in 2017.

Amazon’s flagship smartphone, 10.or G, comes in two variants a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The former is priced at Rs 10,999 and the latter is priced at Rs 12,999.

Meanwhile, the 10.or E is available in two memory variants, 2 GB RAM +16 GB storage memory priced at Rs 7,999. And the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage memory, priced at Rs 8,999.

The 10.or G smartphone comes with a dual 13 MP+13 MP rear camera with a dual LED flash. On the front there is a 16 MP camera for selfies. Inside, there is a Snapdragon 626 platform powering the 5.5-inch FHD display. The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery.

The 10.or E smartphone features a similar 4,000 mAh battery but comes with a less powerful, Snapdragon 430 octa-core SoC.

Both the smartphones come with Android Nougat (7.1.2) which can be updated to Android Oreo. They also come with Google Assistant.

Amazon's smartphones sport a dual SIM slots and a dedicated memory slot. The phone’s memory is expandable upto 128 GB using a micro SD card.

The 10.or E series is available in Aim Gold and Beyond Black. The 10.or G comes in Beyond Black and Go Grey colour variants. Meanwhile, both the phones come pre-loaded with Amazon Prime Video Apps, Amazon Shopping and Kindle.

Interested users can visit Amazon's website to have a look at the sale.