Amazon denies report claiming that it is working on a free ad-supported version of Prime Video

Amazon has denied the report about the company working on an ad-supported, free version of its Prime video streaming service. Currently, the one year Prime video subscription charge is Rs 999 in India, $99 in US and comes without any advertisements.

According to a report on The Verge, an Amazon spokesperson has denied the report saying that the company has no plans to create an ad-supported, free version of Prime video.

The previous report stated that Amazon is in talks with TV studios, movie studios as well as other media companies to make programs for the free version. The report mentioned that the company is expected to share audience information and revenue to bring the free version of the prime video to customers

The free version of the Amazon Prime video was also reported to bring children's programs, lifestyle shows and also include programs from the Amazon Prime. The company has recently acquired the television rights to the Lord of the Rings.

Various tech companies including Facebook are trying to gain the advantage in the live streaming video market across the world. The company has launched a new video streaming platform 'Watch'.