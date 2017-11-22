Amazon announces Echo Product Red edition in the US; to donate $10 for every purchase to fight HIV/AIDS

Amazon announced the second generation of Echo smart-speaker in the US back in September along with the 4K-enabled Fire TV. Amazon on Tuesday launched a new variant of the Echo in collaboration with Red.

The new variant referred to as the Product Red version dons a familiar bright red colour associated with previous "Product (RED)" collaborations. For the uninitiated, Product Red is a licensed brand that seeks to engage the private sector in raising awareness and funds in the fight against HIV/AIDS across eight African countries.

According to a report by GSMArena, for every Product red version of the Amazon Echo bought, Amazon will donate $10 to Red's fight against AIDS.

Apart from the colour, however, the variant is the same as the original second generation Amazon Echo. The new and improved Echo 2nd Gen is smaller at 148 mm but goes wider with a bigger diameter as compared to the old model. It looks appealing too and is available in six new finishes, Heather Gray (fabric), Charcoal (fabric), Sandstone (fabric), Oak, Walnut and silver.

The Amazon Echo Product Red edition is also priced the same as the regular 2nd Gen Echo speaker at $99.99. Amazon has introduced the Echo at a price of Rs 9,999 in India in October.