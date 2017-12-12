Alleged Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 rear panel design leaked; reveals vertical dual-camera setup and rounded corners

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 which was announced in September and later launched in India in October, did manage to grab a lot of eyeballs due to its looks. Barely two months later, reports revealing the rear panel of the alleged Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 have already started showing up on the internet.

Since it's early days for a smartphone expected to launch in the latter half of 2018, very little is known about Xiaomi's next bezel-less Mi Mix as of now.

However, according to a report by GSMArena, the image of the rear panel does very clearly have "Mi Mix designed by Xiaomi" written on it which does clear the air about which is the phone being referred to here.

As per the image, the Mi Mix 3 is expected to feature a dual-camera setup which is positioned vertically, similar to the module seen on Apple's iPhone X. Xiaomi has previously tried out a vertical camera setup on two previous occasions (Mi 5s Plus and Mi 6), though their design implementations were completely different.

(Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Review: Exotic design makes it a better alternative to the OnePlus 5)

The rear panel of the smartphone also features a fingerprint scanner positioned in the middle, which was the case with the Mi Mix 2. Another notable change in design here is the rounded corners of the phone, unlike the more rectangular shape used previously.

As mentioned in the report, the image is an early leak and could possibly be only a prototype of the next Mi Mix being worked on by Xiaomi.