Alleged Oppo R13 leaked images surface online, design looks very similar to the Apple iPhone X

Apple has been known as the trendsetter in the smartphone industry. Now with the release of the iPhone X, some alleged leaked photos of the Oppo R13 surfacing online show that the Chinese smartphone maker has having a design that seems like a rip off of Apple's flagship phone's design.

According to a report by GizmoChina, Oppo had filed a display patent back in September which showed an iPhone X-like notch on the top alongside a full-screen display. The R13 shown in these leaked images has quite an uncanny resemblance to the display patent.

Also, the report states that like the iPhone X, the Oppo R13 would also have a virtual home bar to take the user back to the home screen from any window. The back of the device shows the vertically aligned dual-rear camera setup positioned exactly where the iPhone X has its own camera module.

It wouldn't be surprising if the R13 has some sort of depth sensing module like Apple's Face ID for unlocking the device as the photos do not reveal any fingerprint sensor.

The images reveal that the Oppo R13 will come in black and white colours and the back of the phone revealed a neon green logo of Oppo as well. No information regarding the specifications or any other features of the phone is available at the moment. However, if anything surfaces online we shall be notifying you at the earliest.