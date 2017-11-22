Alleged BlackBerry KeyONE successor surfaces on Geekbench; to come with Snapdragon 660 and 6 GB of RAM

An alleged BlackBerry device has been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. According to the listing, the model number of the upcoming device by BlackBerry is stated as QUALCOMM BBF100-1.

BBF100-1 is likely to be the successor of the BlackBerry KEYone that was launched earlier this year. According to a report by GSMArena, the reason that this listing is being considered as the successor is because of the timing of the device surfacing on the internet. The device is expected to be known as the BlackBerry KEYtwo.

The phone scores 1532 in single core and 4185 in multi-core score. It was also revealed that the phone houses an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz alongside 6 GB of RAM. No expected release date or further information is available at this point.

Back in August, BlackBerry launched the KEYone in India in a 'Limited Edition Black' variant at Rs 39,990. However, it was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year. BlackBerry had confirmed that the KEYone was a result of a "signed brand collaboration" between Optiemus and BlackBerry.

The KEYone retained BlackBerry’s iconic four-row physical keyboard along with a host of security features that the company offers. The phone packs a 4.5-inch IPS-grade LCD display at a resolution of 1620 x 1080, which gives it a 3:2 aspect ratio. The touch-enabled physical keyboard here is also backlit and comes with a fingerprint scanner built into the space bar.

BlackBerry KEYone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz and an Adreno 506 GPU. The variant launched in India comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage (3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage), expandable up to 2 TB via a microSD card.