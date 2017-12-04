Airtel's new Rs 199 prepaid pack offers 1 GB data per day and unlimited calls for 28 days

Indian telecom service provider Airtel has introduced Rs 199 data pack for prepaid customers that offers 1 GB of 3G / 4G mobile data. The pack also offers unlimited calls and is valid for 28 days. The offer is valid in selected circles.

Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid pack provides free incoming calls on roaming but outgoing calls are not free on roaming. The pack provides unlimited local and national SMS service too. Other prepaid packs on the website offer similar unlimited calling option with more data per day.

The next pack after Rs 199 is the Rs 349 one that offers 1.5 GB 3G/4G data per day with the only difference of unlimited incoming and outgoing calls on roaming for 28 days.

Airtel's Rs 448 pack provides the same data and calling option as the Rs 349 pack with 70 days of validity.

Other prepaid packs offered by the company includes Rs 549 and Rs 799. Both these packs offer the same calling option as the Rs 349 prepaid pack but the data provided by the company is more than the Rs 349 pack. Rs 549 pack provides 2.5 GB per day whereas the Rs 799 provides 3.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day.

Vodafone recently launched a similar plan priced at Rs 199. The prepaid plan offers unlimited local and STD calls with 1 GB of 4G/3G data for 28 days. Both the companies have applied terms and conditions for the unlimited calls. Vodafone users can talk up to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.