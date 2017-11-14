Airtel offers a combo pack of Rs 3,999, gives 300 GB and unlimited local and STD calls for 360 days

Telecom tariff wars have been going on with full gusto and do not fail to slow down. Telecom operator Airtel has come out with an offer which extends for almost a year. It is providing a prepaid special recharge combo pack of Rs 3,999 for 360 days.

According to MyAirtel App, in this prepaid pack, the user will get 300 GB of data with unlimited local and STD calls for 360 days. This pack also includes offers such as making unlimited outgoing calls while on national roaming. The SMS limit is for 100 SMS for each day.

Apart from this, Airtel has also introduced a Rs 1,999 pack for 180 days.

Here the user will get 125 GB of internet data for 180 days. This also includes unlimited local and STD calls. The subscriber can also make unlimited outgoing calls while on national roaming. Like the 360 days pack, even here the user can send up to 100 SMSes every day.

Airtel is also giving a ten percent cashback on recharging with a Mastercard. This will be applicable only if the debit or credit is being registered with Airtel for the first time. This is applicable if the recharge is made via MyAirtel App or airtel.in.

The offer is valid from 7 November to 31 December.

The telecom giant is looking forward to spend $250 million on expanding the internet services in the country. Its focus is on expanding 4G network services in the country.

In other news, Airtel has introduced the Data Rollover facility where the left over data from one cycle gets carried over to the next cycle. While this feature was first applicable only for mobile subscribers, it is now also applicable to those who use Airtel’s home broadband facility.

According to Airtel it is being done to avoid zero data wastage, where the user can collect up to 1000 GB of the unused data. The eligibility for this facility can be checked on the MyAirtel App.