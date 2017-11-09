Airtel introduces Rs 499 plan with 20 GB 4G data for prepaid and postpaid customers; with include data rollover and free roaming offers

The telecom sector is buzzing with new changes everyday. Reliance communications has decided to shut down its voice call services from 1 December and expectations of Aircel to follow gives a glimpse into the situation. Amidst the stiff competition, Airtel has announced new tariff plans for its prepaid and postpaid customers.

Airtel is offering unlimited free outgoing calls on national roaming, unlimited local and STD calls, 20 GB of 3G/4G data to postpaid customers for Rs 499 per month. The postpaid plan called as 'Infinity Postpaid' plan also comes with 'Airtel Secure device' protection for the customers. The plan is an insurance protection for smartphone users from physical or malware damage. 'Infinity Postpaid' plan subscribers will also get free subscription of Wynk music and Airtel TV for a month.

The telecommunication company has also enabled 'Data Rollover' feature that allows the users to carry forward the unused data to the next billing cycle. But, users can accumulate a total data of 200 GB.

For the prepaid customers, Airtel has launched Rs 448 plan that provides unlimited local and STD calls. The pack also provides 70 GB of data and unlimited outgoing calls on national roaming.

Ajai Puri, COO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, “These new innovations are in line with our endeavour to bring great value to customers backed by best-in-class network experience. It will allow customers to do more with their devices on India’s leading smartphone network and always stay connected.”

Data usage can be checked on the MyAirtel app.