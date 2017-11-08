Airtel introduces Data Rollover facility for home broadband users to avoid zero internet data wastage

Airtel has introduced ‘Data Rollover’ facility for its home broadband users.

Through this facility, the user can carry over the unused internet data to the next billing cycle. However, this is applicable only to the home broadband user.

The customers who are eligible for this facility can check it on the MyAirtel App.

In a press release, Airtel said that since the idea is to avoid 'zero wastage' of internet data, the user can collect upto 1000 GB of data. The internet data can be tracked on the MyAirtel App.

CEO, Homes, Bharti Airtel, George Mathen said, “At Airtel, our constant endeavour is to deliver best in class service experience and great value to our customers. With this innovation, our home broadband uses no longer have to worry about their unused data, which will always be available to them. Home broadband continues to drive the massive growth of in-home consumption of online content and the combination of Airtel V-fiber and data rollover will enable a truly world-class experience for today’s digital homes.”

Airtel introduces ‘Data Rollover’ for its home broadband customers Read: https://t.co/va9NWVrfKL — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) 7 November 2017

Airtel had announced the Airtel V-fiber in 2016. This was supposed to provide faster internet connectivity. Airtel says that this offers speed of 100 Mbps, which is now available in 87 countries.

A similar program was introduced in July 2017 as a part of its Project Next where the user could use the unused data. This facility was for mobile customers only. Currently has 2.1 million customers.

In recent news, Airtel said that it would be shutting its 3G services in the next four years. Bharti Airtel MD, Gopal Vittal said that the 3G network is likely to shut down faster than the 2G network. The reason being that 50 percent of the phones being shipped into India are feature phones.