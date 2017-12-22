Airtel in partnership with Celkon launches Celkon Star 4G+ at an effective price of Rs 1,249

While telecom tarrif wars do not cease to end, this war has also moved to a war over affordable smartphones as well.

Now Airtel, which had partnered with Celkon, had released a slew of affordable smartphones. Airtel has now released the Celkon Star 4G+ as part of this partnership. Though, the device is priced at Rs 2,749, it has been launched at an effective price of Rs 1,249.

According to India Today, the Celkon Star 4G+ features a 4-inch display and a dual SIM slot. This smartphone has a 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. This can be expanded by up to 32 GB via a microSD card.

This phone comes is running Android Marshmallow and a CPU clocked at 1.3 GHz.

It comes packed with an 1,800 mAh battery. Apart from this, the smartphone will come packed with few Airtel apps like MyAirtel App and the Wynk App, among others.

In order to purchase this smartphone, Airtel has provided a cashback offer to redeem the phone at its effective price.

To do so, the user has to make a down payment of Rs 2,749. This is also the manufacturing price of the smartphone. Following this, the user has to make a monthly recharge of Rs 169 for the next 36 months. And after 18 months the user will receive a cashback of Rs 500. On completion of the 36 months, the user will then receive a cashback of Rs 1,000. This makes for a total cash benefit of Rs 1,500.

The effective price option was recently started with the launch of the JioPhone, following which Airtel partnered with Karbonn, Intex and Celkon to release their own set of smartphones at subsidised prices.

On Airtel's website, a similar offer was available in Celkon's Star 4G. However, it has a different method for cashback.

These offers can be availed at the Airtel website.

