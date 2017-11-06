Airtel announces new Rs 448 plan for prepaid users with 70 GB data; older Rs 349 plan to now offer 1.5 GB data daily

Telecom giant, Airtel has gone on to introduce a new plan for its prepaid customer userbase along with tweaks to its older Rs 349 plan. The new plan launched at a price of Rs 448 offers daily data benefits as well as free local and STD voice calling benefits.

Airtel's new 448 plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G data every day with a validity of up to 70 days. Along with data benefits, the 448 plan also allows up to 250 minutes of free voice calls daily, with a weekly cap of 1000 minutes. The plan also offers up to 100 free text messages a day.

Apart from the introduction of the new 448 plan, Airtel has also added a few improvements to their older 349 plan. The plan earlier provided users 1 GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days along with 1000 free minutes of voice calling per week.

Airtel's revised 349 recharge pack now gets users 1.5 GB of data daily for the same duration of 28 days. Voice calling on the offer received no changes, capped at 250 minutes daily and 1000 minutes daily. Airtel is also offering its prepaid users an offer to avail 100 percent cash back on purchasing its Rs 349 recharge pack. However, this offer is exclusive to purchases made using Airtel Payments Bank, in a bid to encourage more users to use its Payments Bank service.