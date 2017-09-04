Airtel announces new prepaid packs from Rs 8 to Rs 399; here's all you need to know

Looks like the Indian smartphone users are in for a treat. After Jio announced its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer of Rs 399 for 84 days offering 1 GB 4G data per day, Airtel has also revamped its data offerings.

Airtel will be offering new recharge packs for its prepaid customers which range from Rs 8 to Rs 399.

The latest Rs 399 plan from Airtel offers 1 GB 4G data per day along with unlimited local and STD calls. But unlike Jio, Airtel's Rs 399 plan is being offered only to select prepaid customers. You will have to check with the customer care if the plan is available on your number or not.

Airtel is wooing customers considering its profit and margins have taken a beating in recent quarters. In the April-June quarter in 2017, Airtel reported a 75 percent decline in its net profit at Rs 367 crore.

Here are the detailed offerings on all the recent Airtel prepaid plans:

Rs 8 plan will get you local and STD mobile calls at 30 paise/minute for 56 days.

Rs 40 plan will get you Rs 35 worth of talk time with unlimited validity.

Rs 60 plan will get you Rs 58 worth of talk time with unlimited validity.

Rs 5 plan will get you 4 GB 3G/4G data for 7 days. Offer is valid only after 4G SIM upgradation and for one-time recharge only.

Rs 149 plan will get you unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls and 2 GB 4G data with a validity of 28 days.

Rs 199 plan will get you unlimited local mobile calls plus 1 GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days.

Rs 349 plan offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 28 GB data (1 GB per day) for 28 days.

Rs 349 plan offer gets you 10 percent cashback on recharge of Rs 349 by opening Airtel Payments Bank account.

