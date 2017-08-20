Ahead of Galaxy Note 8 launch, Samsung's digital assistant Bixby Voice can now understand multiple languages

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release just around the corner, Samsung has enabled Bixby Voice, its digital assistant, in more languages as reported by tweets of Samsung users in Germany, India, and Spain.

According to a report by IBTimes Singapore , the Korean smartphone maker has given voice to its digital assistant in countries like South Africa, Germany, Spain, India, the Netherlands, Malaysia and other countries. While this feature has been activated for some users, other are still facing glitches regarding the same.

The update which was launched in May was available to only users who spoke in Korean. In the meantime, it had also activated voice feature in US English. Now it seems to have updated it into different languages in its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 +.

As per the report, the update seems to be facing some problems with 'Dictation' as per some tweets by Samsung users. The rush to give voice to the assistant in multiple languages comes ahead of Samsung Note 8's launch.

Currently it's working in sync with native apps. But Samsung is working to ensure that Bixby Voice works on third-party apps as well.

Earlier reports have suggested that going by the like of Apple's Siri or Google Assistant, Samsung's Bixby Voice is looking forward to expand the voice feature to other connected devices as well.