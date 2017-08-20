After GFX Benchmark, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 appears on Chinese regulator TENNA

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 was spotted on Chinese certification listing TENAA, which gives a hint that a new tablet launch is imminent.

According to a report in Gizbot, the new tablet is expected to release by 1 September most probably at IFA 2017 in Germany.

After receiving a nod of approval from the Wi-Fi alliance or WFA as reported by the GSMArena, the product has been spotted on TENNA. While the listing came without a specification, it did carry the model number. It is SM-T385C.

The specs include an 8-inch screen with a 1200x800 pixel display. According to GFX Benchmark, it is powered by Android Nougat 7.0, has a 5 MP front camera and an 8 MP rear camera. The rear camera has autofocus, face detection and HDR imaging. It runs on 1.4 GHz Qualcomm quadcore processor and comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

Meanwhile, there has been no information on the pricing of the product.

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release just around the corner, Samsung has enabled Bixby Voice, its digital assistant, in more languages as reported by tweets of Samsung users in Germany, India, and Spain. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been updated with Bixby Voice in multiple languages in some countries.