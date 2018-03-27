Adobe on 27 March unveiled innovations across "Adobe Experience Cloud", including advanced capabilities in Advertising Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Analytics Cloud, and launched technology enhancements to "Adobe Cloud Platform".

The next-generation of Adobe Cloud platform includes a new unified customer profile, Adobe Sensei services and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) readiness, the company said at the Summit 2018 here.

These enhancements would make it easier to unify data from disparate systems into an Experience Cloud Profile, enable data scientists and developers to better customise Adobe Sensei capabilities to suit their organisations' needs and expedite the deployment of custom code and workflows.

Adobe Advertising Cloud — the industry's first end-to-end platform for managing advertising across traditional TV and digital formats — would now bridge the divide between creative and media professionals.

The company also unveiled Adobe Analytics for streaming audio, giving brands a way to gain deep insights into online and offline audio.

Adobe also unveiled general availability of Adobe Experience Cloud Device Co-op, a core service of the Experience Cloud.

The company launched Adobe Sensei-powered content capabilities in Experience Manager, including intelligent image discovery, allowing the tailoring of images for different screens and automated personalisation of content.

Adobe also introduced "Adobe Experience League" — a new customer enablement programme to provide guided learning, training material, one-to-one support from experts, as well as the ability to connect with a community of fellow professionals.