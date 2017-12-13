Adobe Lightroom CC gets intelligent auto settings based on AI capabilities and more with December update

Adobe announced a redesigned version of Lightroom CC back in October which integrated the image retouching software with Adobe's cloud-based ecosystem of apps. As part of the December update, Adobe brings in a number of key additions for Lightroom CC users on iOS and Android.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, the update packs a number of features which were previously lacking on the app platform. Version 3.1.0 of Lightroom CC features intelligent new automatic settings which are taken care of by machine learning technology referred to as Sensei. As per the company, Sensei determines the right settings for an image by analysing the photograph and then referencing it with thousands of professional images in its cloud database.

The report adds that the desktop version of Photoshop Lightroom CC was also updated with Sensei and its image analysis capabilities. Two new editing features were also added as a part of the update, across platforms. This includes split toning and tone curve which are popular image retouching features and have finally found their way to Lightroom CC.

Another key addition to the December update is the ability to add watermarks on export. This feature is currently available only in the iOS version of the app. Another iOS exclusive feature is an improvement in the quality of images captured in HDR.

Adobe Lightroom CC is free for download on the App Store as well as on the Play Store, while Photoshop Lightroom CC for desktop is part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan which starts at Rs 676 per month in India.