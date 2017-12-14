ACT Fibernet plans to provide 1 Gbps internet connections in Bengaluru following successful deployment in Hyderabad

Internet service provider ACT Fibernet today said it will offer 1 Gbps (gigabits per second) speed in the city, placing it among the few global locations to offer such high broadband speed to consumers. ACT Fibernet had launched the service in Hyderabad earlier this year.

"With todays launch,Bengaluru is among few global locations like Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore and some cities in the US like Kansas that have giga broadband speed for consumers," Atria Convergence Technologies CEO Bala Malladi said.

Talking to PTI, Malladi said the company expects entrepreneurs and small office-home office (SOHO) users to subscribe to the service that will be available for Rs 5,999.

"There are a number of startups working in the areas of augmented reality/virtual reality and Internet of Things, who need these kinds of speed to deliver performance. We expect to see strong traction among users," he said. ACT Fibernet, which has 1.25 million broadband customers, ranks third in the wired Internet service provider tally after state-run BSNL and Bharti Airtel.

Asked if the company would expand the giga-speed to other cities, he said any such expansion needs a strong back-end upgrade which ACT Fibernet is undertaking, but declined to comment on the roadmap.

State IT Minister Priyank Kharge, who was also present at the launch, said Bengaluru has been on the forefront of innovation. "The giga speed will further enable us to digitise the entire city," he added