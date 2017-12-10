Acer launches India’s first mixed reality headset with World Scale MR, 6DoF positional tracking

Acer has launched India's first mixed reality headset in the country. Aptly called the Acer Windows Mixed Reality, the headset comes with World Scale MR with 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) positional tracking and even a long 13-foot cable to giving you more freedom to move around.

The Windows Mixed Reality offers an ultra-high resolution display with up to 1440x1440 pixels, per eye. The same 2880x1440 display is 2.89-inches and offers a wide, 95-degree field of view. The hinged display also delivers a fast refresh rate of 90 Hz which is an essential for a true mixed reality experience.

Acer also focused on comfort, as the headset has been designed to be light and comes with double-padded sweat-resistant materials which are durable and allow for easy adjustments.

The headset also offers inside-out tracking, meaning there is no need to set up extraneous hardware in the room. All it requires is a Windows Mixed Reality-ready PC with the installed software and user is good to go.

The 13-foot cable connects to a PC via HDMI 2.0, while a USB 3.0 connector allows for data.

Commenting on the launch,Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head said, “We are extremely thrilled to launch India’s 1st mixed reality headset in collaboration with Microsoft. By introducing the mixed reality headset, we aim to bring best of our innovations to Indian customers. The Acer Windows Mixed Reality headset offers a plethora of exciting and engaging content that is continually evolving. It’s ergonomic design, vibrant display and motion controllers makes it the revolutionary device for those who embrace virtual reality and look for the best in technology."

Pricing for the headset has yet to be announced. But the device is priced at $399 in for the US market.