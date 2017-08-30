Acer announces the Vision360 and Holo360 LTE connected cameras at IFA 2017

Acer annoucned two new connected cameras at the IFA 2017 press event in Germany. The Holo360 allows consumers to capture, edit and share 360 degree videos using one device. The Vision360 is a cloud connected in car camera, designed to provide peace of mind to drivers and offer fun driving experiences at the same time.

The Holo360 is powered by the Qualcomm Connected Camera Platform with a Snapdragon 625 processor. Interface for the device is provided through a 3 inch touchscreen on one side. The device can stitch 360 degree videos in real time. The camera can capture images in 6.9K resolution, and videos in 4K resolution. The captured media can be later relived through a virtual reality headset. The Holo360 runs on Android 7.1.

The Vision360 is an in car camera mounted on the windshield and aligned with the drivers eyes. If an object collides with the vehicle while it is in motion, a recording is triggered that includes the GPS co-ordinates of the event, which is then instantly uploaded to the cloud. The camera is meant to provide evidence in case of accidents and subsequent insurance claims.

If a collision is detected when the vehicle is parked, the Vision360 will record a video, upload it to the cloud and notify the users through a smartphone alert. Users also have the facility of remotely observing the vehicle at any time they want. The Vision360 doubles as an in car action camera for recording road trips and family outings.

The Holo360 connected camera will be available in North America from November, and is priced at $429. A waterproof case is included in the price. The pricing and availability of the Vision360 has not been revealed at this point of time.