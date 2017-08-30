Acer announces the Chromebook 15 with an aluminium top cover and palm rest at IFA 2017

Apart from a slew of new convertible devices and its slimmest ever all in one desktop PC, Acer announced the Chromebook 15 at the IFA 2017 in Germany. The Chromebook 15 sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display, with twelve hours of battery life, and has an aluminium top cover and palm rest.

James Lin, General Manger,Commercial & Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc says, "The new Acer Chromebook 15’s huge display is a visual feast. “Movies, apps, games and websites are immersive and the stunning display pairs beautifully with an aluminium design, quiet performance and up to 12 hours of battery life. The Chromebook 15 continues Acer’s legacy of delivering the most innovative Chromebooks in the industry and in the widest range of sizes"

The device is the only Chromebook with a 15.6 inch display, and has a battery life that lasts up to 12 hours. The Chromebook allows users to install applications and games from the Google Play Store. There are two full sized upward facing speakers to complement the display. The HD webcam has a wide angle view to accommodate more people on screen simultaneously. Users have a choice between quad core Intel Pentium processors or dual core Intel Celeron processors.

The Acer Chromebook 15 will be available in Europe and North America from October 2017. The prices for the device starts at $399. The Chromebook 15 will be available in touchscreen and non touchscreen variants. Consumers in North America can find the device in Best Buy or at the Acer Store.