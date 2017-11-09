A study reveals that Indians spent increasing amount of time on Tinder this Diwali

People spent more time swiping on dating app Tinder during Diwali time than the rest of October, according to a study.

According to data collated by Tinder, the app usage was on the rise beginning 8 October. They looked at the swiping habits of people in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune, read a statement.

Pune led the way with 45 percent increase, followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai, with 35 percent and 30 percent. Delhi came in fourth with 25 percent increase in the usage. The app also recorded a 65 percent increase in 'Super Likes' from the first day of Diwali to the last. The time between 4 pm to 7 pm on Sunday was when the app saw users being most active.

Mumbai-based clinical psychologist Sonali Gupta said: "As humans, we are likely to give ourselves the permission to not do any chores, and just see Sunday as a rest day before hectic Monday arrives again. So, after we have caught on our sleep, evenings end up being the perfect time to connect with someone new."