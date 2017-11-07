A 3 GB variant of the Nokia 5 is now available on Flipkart till 14 November for Rs 13,499, offline retail launch to follow

HMD Global has launched another variant of the Nokia 5 in India. The mid-range smartphone priced at Rs 13,499 smartphone is available exclusively on Flipkart from 7-14 November. The Nokia 5 will be available across the country from 14 November in 'select retail stores'. The 2 GB variant of the smartphone has already been launched.

The Nokia 5 comes with 5.2-inch IPS display protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. It features a 13 MP f/2.0 primary camera and an 8 MP f/2.0 front camera. The device runs on an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

The company has increased the RAM to 3 GB as compared the previous variant launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier in 2017. Nokia 5 comes with 16 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 128 GB via a memory card. The smartphone supports 4G connections and comes with dual-SIM card slots.

Ajey Mehta, the Vice President for HMD Global India issued a statement saying, “Nokia 5 has already forged a reputation for being a beautifully crafted phone which punches well above its weight. Now we have added more memory so fans can get enhanced performance in the same precision engineered design.”

Ajay Yadav, the Vice President of Smartphones at Flipkart added, “We are delighted to partner with HMD Global for the new launch of the Nokia 5 exclusively on Flipkart. We believe that this device which is a package that perfectly balances high performance, premium design and competitive pricing, will drive a huge audience across the country coupled with Flipkart’s wide reach, reinforcing our online market leadership in smartphones.”