24 hour hackathon begins at Rajasthan Digifest to develop tech based solutions for citizen-centric problems

To ease the day-to-day life of people, students and coders will develop tech solutions in just 24 hours for the Rajasthan governments flagship schemes in the third edition of hackathon in Kota. A 24-hour coding hackathon, on the lines of marathon, began this morning. It is aimed at identifying individuals or teams who can develop tech solutions and help the state government in solving citizen-centric problems, Akhil Arora, principal secretary at the Department of Information Technology and Communication said.

The platform gives an opportunity to various individuals from the field of IT and e-governance to showcase their skills and innovation. The coders will offer digital and sustainable solutions to solve real-time challenges on platforms like Bhamashah, e-Mitra and artificial intelligence, among others. The event includes workshops for startups and the launch of latest citizen-centric projects by the government.

The two-day event, Digifest 2017, was inaugurated today with the theme Hackathon 3.0 where over 1,500 IT experts, coders and students will be displaying their innovations. "The Rajasthan Hackathon is a 24-hours, multi-topic, innovation marathon for coders, developers, designers, inventors and all-around creators," he added. Jaipur and Kota had hosted the first and second editions of the hackathon respectively.

The winners of the state hackathon competition will get incubated by the government. The top three winners will also earn a contract with the state governments Department of Information Technology and Communication worth Rs 15 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh. On the second day, people from the corporate world including startups will speak on how technology is impacting life.