10,200 Samsung Galaxy Note 4 batteries are being recalled in the US, but Samsung isn't at fault this time

It’s been about a year since exploding Galaxy Note 7 devices damaged Samsung’s credibility, a fiasco that it is yet to live down. While Samsung has taken steps to ensure that such an event doesn’t repeat itself, it seems like third-party vendors didn’t get the proverbial memo.

Just days before the launch of Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy Note 8, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall of an estimated 10,200 Galaxy Note 4 batteries.

The Galaxy Note 4 was introduced three years ago on September 2014. The device featured a 5.7-inch, 2K AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 808, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The battery is a 3,220 mAh unit.

Thankfully for Samsung, it isn’t to blame for this recall. The batteries in question were replaced by FedEx Supply Chain as part of an AT&T refurbishing program. The Galaxy Note 4 was part of the program and FedEx SupplyChain apparently used counterfeit batteries in some devices. These batteries, the CPSC found, were prone to overheating and could, potentially, explode, reports CNET.

Better yet, the Galaxy Note 4’s batteries are removeable, so the replacement effort will not be too time-consuming.

CNET adds that if your device is part of the affected batch, AT&T will send you a replacement battery and a box in which to return the affected battery. Devices replaced as part of AT&T’s insurance program between December 2016 and April 2017 are likely to be affected.

Information on exchanging your affected battery can be found here. Affected international users are also eligible for replacements.