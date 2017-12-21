10.or D launched in India for Rs 4,999 as part of 'Crafted for Amazon' programme; will come with Snapdragon 425 SoC

10.or and Amazon have announced the launch of the budget smartphone 10.or D starting from Rs 4,999. The phone will go on sale from 5 January onwards exclusively on Amazon's India store wherein Prime customers will get an additional one-year warranty from the company.

The 10.or D (pronounced tenor D) sports a 5.2-inch HD display with thick bezels on the top and bottom with a fingerprint sensor at the back which can unlock the device in 0.2 seconds, according to Amazon.

Under the hood the device packs in Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC which houses a quad-core processor along with an Adreno 308 GPU alongside two variants of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. It is interesting to note that these are quite exactly the same specs as the Xiaomi Redmi 5A at the same price. However, the Rs 4,999 price of the base model of the Redmi 5A will become Rs 5,999 after the sale of first 5 million units.

In the software department, the 10.or D will come with an Android 7.1.2 and some pre-loaded Amazon apps like Kindle and Prime Video. In terms of optics, you will get a 13 MP rear sensor and a 5 MP front-facing sensor which is again the same as the Redmi 5A.

As connectivity options, the phone offers Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro-USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card support, dual nano-SIM support and GPS. The entire setup is powered by a 3,500mAh battery, which Amazon claims offer up to 10 hours of web browsing, up to 25 hours of talk time and 2 days of battery life. 10.or has two more products under its belt called 10.or E and 10.or G both of which are on sale on Amazon India store.