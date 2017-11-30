You can now play a free demo of the brash and beautiful 'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus'

The gloriously gruesome Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in October, actually has a demo.

Yes, a demo. Those, pre-2010 free tastings that simply disappeared over the years as developers and publishers decided that trailers, hype, per-order goodies and micro-transactions would suffice.

The game demo has been released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and Bethesda promises that your save files will be carried over to the full game if and when you decide to purchase it.

The demo is limited to the first level of the game.

The New Colossus released to rave reviews and has walked away with multiple awards in various categories, including narrative, action and game direction.

And anyway, who wouldn’t want to step into the shoes of reckless, racist, violent BJ Blazkowicz as he goes on an absurdly awesome rampage in a bid to rid the world of Nazi scum.

On a related note, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus joins the like of Project Cars 2 and Destiny 2 that is heralding a resurgence in the release of game demos.

To all you parents out there, fair warning: This game is as violent and abusive as they come and is definitely not recommended for young kids. The trailer below should give you a taste of what to expect: