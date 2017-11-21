Video: Here's the launch trailer for Nintendo Switch-exclusive 'Gear.Club Unlimited'

The first, vaguely realistic racing game to come to the Nintendo Switch game console is Gear.Club Unlimited, and it’s arriving today. A day before the release, the game’s developer has released a new trailer for the game.

To mobile gamers, the name Gear.Club isn’t unfamiliar. French developer Eden Games has released Gear.Club Test Drive on iOS and Android and the reviews for the game on those platforms have been rather good.

Gear.Club Unlimited is a Switch exclusive and includes an assortment of real-world cars and locales. You can look forward to the traditional racing game tropes of time trials and drifting, as well as a championship mode that unlocks new cars and races. An 8-car derby mode and a 4-car rally mode is also included. The game supports up to four players per console.

The roster of cars includes the Alfa Romeo 4C, Bugatti Veyron GrandSport, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Mercedes AMG GT S, Nissan GTR, the Pagani Huayra Roadster and more.

Given that the game is coming on the Switch, one can expect support for the Switch’s motion controls as well.

So far, the only other racing game of note on the Switch is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which first released on the Wii U.

Gear.Club Unlimited will be available on the Nintendo Store for $44.99.