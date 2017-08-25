The Xbox One X Scorpio Edition sold out in less than 24 hours, claims Xbox marketing manager

The Xbox One X Scorpio Edition has been completely sold out within 24 hours, according to YouTuber Rocket Beans who interviewed Xbox games marketing manager Aaron Greenberg.

"We expected out inventory to last for about a week, but we sold out in less than a day. We don't share the amounts, but the Project Scorpio Edition was for those core fans, the people that used to sort of line up in front of the stores," Aaron Greenberg told Rocket Beans.

The Xbox One X special Edition console was priced at $499 and included a gradient design on the console with the Project Scorpio code name imprinted on the controller and console. The console has a custom paint scheme and also a giant X on the box. It was similar to the regular Xbox One X in terms of internal hardware.

However, these statements do not give us the exact stats of the units that were sold and being a limited edition, the Xbox One X Project Scorpio may never be seen on sale again.

The Xbox One X will be releasing on 7 November and its designed to beat Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro console. The Xbox One X is running an 8-core AMD CPU clocked at 2.3 GHz, a GPU that’s rated at 6 TFLOPS, 12 GB of GDDR5 RAM and a 1 TB HDD. At 6 TFLOPS, the One X has an edge over the PS4 Pro's 4.2 TFLOPS. The console should be able to render games at 4K resolution and 60 fps. The PS4 Pro only manages 2K, but can use checkerboard rendering to create a 4K, interpolated image.

Engadget reports that the console features a vapour-chamber based cooling system designed to keep the console running at full tilt for extended periods.