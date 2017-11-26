Tech2.Games S01E20: The Shinjuku (VR) Incident, more Battle Royale, The Rock in Rampage, Credit Farming and Floyd gets Wild

It’s going to take more than the home devices we have for VR to pique any sort of real interest. That’s where this Ghost in the Shell VR PvP experience comes in.

Playable at VR Zone Shinjuku, which happens to be Japan’s largest VR entertainment facility, ARISE Ghost in the Shell Stealth Hounds is exactly the sort of VR experience that needs to be ubiquitous—a 4-versus-4 multiplayer shooter with complete movement. Watch the trailer video below.

There’s surely some setup time involved—players will need to be strapped up with not just the VR gear, but an entire PC and sensors as well. The exhibit opens December 9th and will cost 3,600 yen (approx. Rs 2,100 / USD 32) per person. You might want to check it out if you’re going to be Tokyo-side this December. You can read more about it here.

Warface Royale

Yet another game got the Battle Royale treatment this week, and this time around, its was Crytek’s free-to-play shooter Warface.

The only dramatic alteration to the genre appears to be the game length. Warface’s BR mode is a shorter alternative to PUBG and Fortnite, with games lasting approximately 3-5 minutes, and its smaller scale of 16 players per lobby is in line with its smaller map. Head over to the official Warface website if you’re interested in giving it a whirl—it’s free, of course.

We hope you watched the Rampage trailer last week

Because if you didn’t, here it is.

Not much to say really, other than it’s a movie adaptation of Bally Midway’s 1986 arcade game of the same name…starring The Rock. And believe it or not, this movie is six years in the making. I for one can’t wait to watch this on April 20th, 2018.

Players achieve a sense of pride and accomplishment with rubber bands in Star Wars Battlefront II

Ongoing microtransaction controversy aside, those players who purchased EA’s latest and greatest Star Wars game are getting innovative to circumvent the game’s rather tedious progression system. Since the game ends up rewarding players the same number of credits after a match irrespective of performance and players require a decent deck of ability cards and characters to stay competitive in-game, they’re building progression droids or using sophisticated apparatus such as rubber bands to achieve the same results—the goal being to offer some input in-game to not be removed for inactivity.

The results are often hilarious as we can see a rather awkward Lord Vader here and this rebel trooper here.

Floyd Mayweather makes his video game debut—in a Poker game

Not so lucky, folks. With a Fight Night video game nowhere in sight, we’re going to have to settle for Money Mayweather’s gaming debut in something more off-beat. Like Wild Poker, of course.

I was ready to be angry at this, but the roster looks pretty dope to be honest. It’s basically Floyd and a bunch of animals with more swag than they have any right to possess. Also, the giraffe has a pretty wicked laser sight power-up which reveals the chimpanzee’s cards. Wild Poker is out on Android and iOS.

Black Friday deals

The PlayStation Store has some genuinely amazing Black Friday deals on digital games. You really can’t go wrong with any of the games, with discounts as high as 80%. But what’s surprising is newer games being discounted rather heavily. Some picks include Gran Turismo Sport at Rs 1,749 (50% off), Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus at Rs.1,999 (50% off) and Persona 5 for the same price as Wolfenstein. Head here for the full list of games on sale.

A similar deal on Wolfenstein can be had at the Xbox Store as well. Other picks for Xbox players include Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition for Rs 2,599 (35% off), Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition for Rs 1,250 (50% with Xbox Live Gold – this game is rarely so heavily discounted and may be worth picking up). Full list here.

PC players aren’t to be left out, with big sales on virtually every digital platform including Origin and Steam. Some good picks include the throwaway price of Rs 399 for The Witcher Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition, NieR: Automata for Rs 1,199 (40% off) and Divinity Original Sin: Enhanced Edition for a mere Rs 289 (66% off). You can find the games available on Steam’s Autumn Sale here.