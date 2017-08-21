Tech2.Games S01E12: Heavy metal Fishing, milestones and the Zlatan game you’ve always needed

Something groundbreaking and/or scary (if you’re a conspiracy nut) happened this week: the proto-Skynet arrived in unlikely fashion. OpenAI has created a bot which is capable of defeating top DOTA 2 players at 1v1 under standard tournament rules. Danil “Dendi” Ishutin, SumaiL and Arteezy (top overall player in the world) found this out the hard way.

The bot taught itself how to play from scratch, and does not use imitation learning or “tree search”. You can read more about OpenAI’s DOTA 2 bot here. But let’s get on to business, shall we?

PUBG hits 600,000+ concurrent players on its way to selling 7 million copies

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is not just an Early Access game which consistently and constantly outsells every other game on Steam (even when said other games are on sale), it has surpassed Counter-Strike, and is on the verge of inflicting a similar fate upon DOTA 2. What’s more, according to Steam Spy, it has 7 million+ owners now.

Over 1 million players have done a bit of wrangling in Slime Rancher

Yet another Steam sensation reaches a milestone. This irresistibly cute “farming” game is fan-favourite, and the sales reflect the universal love people seem to have for it.

Slime Rancher has sold over 1 MILLION copies! Our deepest thanks to every rancher out there who made this weird game a gordo-sized hit! pic.twitter.com/kiDtPlckR1 — Monomi Park (@monomipark) August 17, 2017



lime Rancher reached the 1-million mark in just over two weeks. If the trailer wasn’t motivation enough for you to give the game a try, you can check out the free demo on Steam, or if you’re on Xbox One, it’s free this month on Games with Gold.

Zlatan Legends is the mobile “sports” game you never knew you needed

We can never have enough Zlatan in our lives, apparently. In Zlatan Legends, “Gamers race against other players in a unique intergalactic tournament to take the podium as the champion of the universe.” If that description wasn’t bizarre enough, just check out the gameplay trailer.

If you’re still not sure what you’ve watched, first, join the club, and second, download it immediately if you’re on iOS.

Experience drama like nobody fishing ever has, in Fishing Planet for PS4

If this trailer doesn’t want to make you play a fishing simulator, nothing ever will. Accompanied by a heavy metal soundtrack, editing straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster action movie and umm, fishing, Fishing Planet is going to fill that void in your heart for all those things.

And no, Noctis is not a playable character.

The Amazing Eternals from the developers of Warframe combines FPS action and deck-building

At first glance, the results seem impressive. It’s not entirely revolutionary, given that Paladins incorporates similar elements, but the retro-futuristic visual style which seems to echo science fiction movies from the fifties and sixties and production values seem to set this game apart.

You can sign up for the free beta here, or pick up a founder’s pack and get guaranteed access to the beta.

Call of Duty: WWII is getting a PS4 private multiplayer beta on August 25th

In a blog post from Sledgehammer Games, it was confirmed that the beta will feature three multiplayer maps (Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, Gibraltar), Operation Breakout (the new War Mode), Team Deathmatch, Domination and Hardpoint, as well as various Divisions (replacing Create a Class) which grant certain special attributes and skills.

You will need to pre-order the game to get beta access (either on disc or digitally).

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy gets a launch trailer, can be pre-loaded on Sunday

There’s a lot to like in this launch trailer which features both the game’s protagonists, Chloe and Nadine. Aside from the expected banter, the game’s setting really sets the tone for this all-new Uncharted adventure.

The game comes out on August 22nd, and you can pre-load the game starting Sunday, the 20th.

Deals and more

Some massive deals this weekend on Capcom-published games on Steam. Here are some good deals:

Resident Evil 7 - Rs 1,619 / 40% off

DmC: Devil May Cry - Rs 499 / 75% off

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – Rs 719 / 60% off

You could also give the free demo of Prey a whirl on Steam, PS4 and Xbox One. The game is also half-off on PC and PS4 at moment, and your progress will get carried over if you choose to buy it.

There are some neat deals on PS4 as well.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – Rs. 1,082 / 72% off

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – Rs 998 / 63% off

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Legion Edition – Rs.832 / 69% off

And if you’re on Xbox and haven’t played Life is Strange yet, you can grab all five episodes for Rs 336 (70% off).