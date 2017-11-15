Razer launches BlackWidow Ultimate gaming keyboard with dust and water resistance for $ 109.99

Gaming hardware maker Razer has launched its latest mechanical keyboard, the Razer BlackWindow Ultimate in the United States as the holiday season approaches.

However, this is not your average mechanical gaming keyboard as this time it comes with dust and water resistance. The keyboard is available on Razerzone.com for $ 109.99 and will be available Worldwide in Q4 of 2017.

Talking about the specifications, Razer BlackWindow Ultimate comes with Razer Green Mechanical Switches with 50 g actuation force with 80 million keystroke lifespan. The key highlight of this new product is its IP54 rating where 5 refers to the water resistance and 4 refers to its dust resistance.

This means that gamers and casual users of this keyboard will not have to worry about any liquid or food that may spill over the keyboard. The company has added 10 key roll-over anti-ghosting along with Razer Synapse software. Potential customers can control the backlighting of all the individual keys with ‘dynamic lighting effects’.

The company also gives the option for fully programmable keys along with an ‘on-the-fly’ macro recording function and a separate gaming mode. Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of the company added, "We’ve never stopped making improvements to our gaming keyboards. The BlackWidow Ultimate is now more durable than ever and our first mechanical keyboard to incorporate water- and dust-resistant features."