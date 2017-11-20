Nintendo's 'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' will arrive on mobile devices on 22 November

Nintendo’s next mobile game will arrive to mobile devices on 22 November this year. The game in question is Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and follows in the wake of Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes as Nintendo looks to strengthen its mobile game (pun intended).

Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes are distinct titles and followed a distinct monetisation strategy as an experiment. Super Mario Run, which offered an ad and micro-transaction free experience for $9.99, didn’t do as well as anticipated. Possibly because of the unjustifiably high asking price. Fire Emblem Heroes, on the other hand, went with a free-to-play, microtransaction-based approach that earned Nintendo quite a decent sum of money.

Animal Crossing will also employ the same free-to-play model as Fire Emblem Heroes. One can pay for items called Leaf Tickets. These can be earned in the game as well.

The game can best be described as Nintendo’s take on The Sims. As The Verge notes in its report, the game is a slow-paced title that has done well on Nintendo’s handheld consoles, making it a good fit for the mobile market.

Gamespot says that Nintendo has promised regular content updates and seasonal events.

The game has already seen a soft launch in Australia.