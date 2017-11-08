Niantic Labs is planning to launch a Harry Potter AR game in 2018; to allow you to caste spells in real world

Niantic Labs, the San Francisco-based software company is planning to make a Harry Potter AR game that is scheduled to launch in 2018.

If the name of the company sounds familiar then you are not wrong as this is the same company that developed the internet sensation of 2017, Pokémon Go. The Harry Potter game will be a follow up to Pokémon Go while tapping into a huge community of Harry Potter fans across the world.

According to a report by Tech Crunch, the company is planning to launch ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ next year. The report also points out that Niantic Labs is co-developing this game with Warner Bros. Interactive and Portkey Games. This is not the first time that we have heard about a Harry Potter AR game from Niantic as pointed by the report.

The details about the game are not known at the time of writing but considering that the AR game will be developed by Niantic Labs, the game will include Ingress-styled gameplay where ‘wizards’ will have to explore the world and interact with other ‘wizards’. Considering how much exploring Harry Potter PC games included back in the day, Ingress-styled gameplay can work well with the theme of the game. But regardless the gameplay style, one thing is for certain that Niantic has sufficient location data from the original Ingress game and later the Pokémon Go.