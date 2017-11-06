Monument Valley 2 finally gets an Android release; priced at Rs. 400 on the Google Play Store

After being a surprise release at Apple's WWDC 2017 earlier in June this year, Monument Valley 2 is now finally available for Android users on the Google Play Store. The game has been an iOS exclusive since its release, making fans of the original game anxious for its Android release.

Game maker 'ustwo' who mentioned at the time of the iOS release that an Android version of the game was in the works, has priced the popular game at Rs. 400 in Google Play Store. The developer has maintained the pricing of the game across both iOS as well as Android devices. As noted by Android Authority in its report, Monument Valley 2 does not feature in-app payments either.

For the uninitiated, Monument Valley was first released back in 2014, with the game's lead character of 'Princess Ida' and her journey through the 'sacred geometry'. The game was admired and downloaded by more than 30 million users across iOS and Android platforms. The game was also awarded the Apple iPad Game of the Year title in 2014.

Monument Valley 2, however, comes with a completely new storyline of a mother and daughter. The sequel also has more levels, which was one of the minor complaints with the earlier version. The game continues to feature a minimalistic design approach inspired by Dutch graphic artist M. C. Escher as well as soothing soundtrack directed by Todd Baker.